Global Continuous Integration Tools market is expected to witness increased growth rates of Revenue and CAGR Forecast 2025

Global Continuous Integration Tools market 2019-2025

Continuous integration (CI) is a software engineering practice in which isolated changes are immediately tested and reported on when they are added to a larger code base. The goal of CI is to provide rapid feedback so that if a defect is introduced into the code base, it can be identified and corrected as soon as possible. Continuous integration software tools can be used to automate the testing and build a document trail.

Continuous integration has evolved since its conception. Originally, a daily build was the standard. Now, the usual rule is for each team member to submit work on a daily (or more frequent) basis and for a build to be conducted with each significant change. When used properly, continuous integration provides various benefits, such as constant feedback on the status of the software. Because CI detects deficiencies early on in development, defects are typically smaller, less complex and easier to resolve.

In 2018, the global Continuous Integration Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Continuous Integration Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Continuous Integration Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Atlassian

Red Hat

CA Technologies

Puppet

Cloudbees

AWS

Microsoft

Oracle

Micro Focus

Circleci

Jetbrains

Shippable

Electric Cloud

Smartbear

Vsoft Technologies

Autorabit

Appveyor

Drone.Io

Rendered Text

Bitrise

Nevercode

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Continuous Integration Tools are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Telecommunication

Education

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Continuous Integration Tools Manufacturers

Continuous Integration Tools Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Continuous Integration Tools Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Continuous Integration Tools market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Continuous Integration Tools market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Continuous Integration Tools market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Continuous Integration Tools manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Continuous Integration Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Continuous Integration Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

