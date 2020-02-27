Global Context & Location Based Services Market Professional Survey, Segment Analysis and Industry Key Players – Alphabet, DecaWave, Facebook, Fiksu, Gimbal, John Deere | 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Context & Location Based Services 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Alphabet, DecaWave, Facebook, Fiksu, Gimbal, John Deere” To Its Research Database

Context & Location Based Services Market 2019-2025

Description: –

Location-based services (LBS) are applications of mobile technology that utilize the information about the location of the user.

Rapid mobile broadband uptake and the multitude of sensors and data produced by devices and connected units has opened up new opportunities for stakeholders. This research explores how the industry can leverage these assets in order to drive revenues, consumer engagement and maximise operational efficiency.

Scope of the Report:

In 2018, the global Context & Location Based Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Context & Location Based Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Context & Location Based Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Alphabet

DecaWave

Facebook

Fiksu

Gimbal

John Deere

KORE

MiX Telematics

Monsanto

Pinterest

TomTom

Ubimo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Location-Based Services

Context-Aware Location-Based Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer

Retail

Commercial Telematics

Precision Agriculture

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Context & Location Based Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Context & Location Based Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Context & Location Based Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Location-Based Services

1.4.3 Context-Aware Location-Based Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Context & Location Based Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Commercial Telematics

1.5.5 Precision Agriculture

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Alphabet

12.1.1 Alphabet Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Context & Location Based Services Introduction

12.1.4 Alphabet Revenue in Context & Location Based Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Alphabet Recent Development

12.2 DecaWave

12.2.1 DecaWave Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Context & Location Based Services Introduction

12.2.4 DecaWave Revenue in Context & Location Based Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 DecaWave Recent Development

12.3 Facebook

12.3.1 Facebook Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Context & Location Based Services Introduction

12.3.4 Facebook Revenue in Context & Location Based Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Facebook Recent Development

12.4 Fiksu

12.4.1 Fiksu Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Context & Location Based Services Introduction

12.4.4 Fiksu Revenue in Context & Location Based Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Fiksu Recent Development

12.5 Gimbal

12.5.1 Gimbal Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Context & Location Based Services Introduction

12.5.4 Gimbal Revenue in Context & Location Based Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Gimbal Recent Development

12.6 John Deere

12.6.1 John Deere Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Context & Location Based Services Introduction

12.6.4 John Deere Revenue in Context & Location Based Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 John Deere Recent Development

