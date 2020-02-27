Global Context & Location Based Services Market Professional Survey, Segment Analysis and Industry Key Players – Alphabet, DecaWave, Facebook, Fiksu, Gimbal, John Deere | 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Context & Location Based Services 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Alphabet, DecaWave, Facebook, Fiksu, Gimbal, John Deere” To Its Research Database
Context & Location Based Services Market 2019-2025
Location-based services (LBS) are applications of mobile technology that utilize the information about the location of the user.
Rapid mobile broadband uptake and the multitude of sensors and data produced by devices and connected units has opened up new opportunities for stakeholders. This research explores how the industry can leverage these assets in order to drive revenues, consumer engagement and maximise operational efficiency.
Scope of the Report:
In 2018, the global Context & Location Based Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Context & Location Based Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Context & Location Based Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Alphabet
DecaWave
Facebook
Fiksu
Gimbal
John Deere
KORE
MiX Telematics
Monsanto
Pinterest
TomTom
Ubimo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Location-Based Services
Context-Aware Location-Based Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer
Retail
Commercial Telematics
Precision Agriculture
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Context & Location Based Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Context & Location Based Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
