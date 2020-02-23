Global Content Publishing Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“Content Publishing Market 2018 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share”.

Content Publishing is a process of broadcasting information on the internet that includes creating and uploading websites, updating web pages and posting blogs or news online. The content that is published may include text, videos, images or other types of media files.

The global content publishing market was USD 29.64 billion by 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 34.27 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.10% during the forecast period

North America accounted for 41% of the market share in 2018 owing to the growing acceptance of digital technology and improvements in broadband infrastructures in the region. EMEA region, on the other hand, holds the second position for content publishing market with a share of 36.5% due to the rising number of digital magazine and e-book readers in the region. Asia-Pacific region is also one of the lucrative markets due to the rise in digitization of newspapers coupled with the increase in digital users in the region. Countries in Africa show noticeable growth during the forecast period

The market is mainly driven by the growing adoption of e-books, electronic editing as well as online subscription business models that enable publishers to save a lot of time and money. Also, the emergence of e-commerce sites is also driving the growth. However, the growth of the market is hindered by challenges in integrating with multiple platforms and also due to the advertising segment of newspapers becoming stagnant and more matured.

Forbes, an American-based media company focusing on business, technology leadership and lifestyle has partnered with a blockchain-based journalism platform, Civil with the intention to experiment and publish its contents on a decentralized network.

The New York Times, an American-based newspaper publishing company has teamed up with Scribd which is a digital library and audiobook subscription service provider to offer their contents for a USD 12.99-per-month subscription bundle, thus allowing its subscribers to gain digital access to The Time’s journalism as well as Scribd’s vast collection of newspapers and magazines

Global Content Publishing Market – by Drive Type, Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle Type, Transmission, Engine Location, Engine Type, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

