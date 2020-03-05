Global Content Marketing Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Content marketing is a form of marketing focused on creating, publishing, and distributing content for a targeted audience online.

The building brand awareness along with increasing trust and loyalty to be one of the primary growth factors for the content marketing market. Companies use content marketing as a strong advertising platform and a source of enhancing public relations. Content marketing comprises of publishing informative and well-researched content to portray the business as authoritative and trustworthy. Impressive content also improves brand recall, and economically improves the brand awareness among consumers.

Through the medium of blogging and search engines, the reach of new content published increases exponentially. Blogging is the most commonly used content marketing platform as it provides easy information and details to the prospective buyers regarding the latest developments and new deals. Using blogs, content marketers develop a healthy rapport directly with the target audience, contributing towards the growth of the blogging segment in the content marketing market.

This report focuses on the global Content Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Content Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

HubSpot

Contently

Influence & Co

NewsCred

Marketo

Scripted

Skyword

TapInfluence

Brafton

Eucalypt

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blogging

Social Media

Videos

Online Articles

Research Reports

Market segment by Application, split into

Lead Generation

Thought Leadership

Brand Awareness

Customer Acquisition

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Content Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Content Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Content Marketing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

