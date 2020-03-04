Global Container Fleet Market Size, Industry Status, Study Objectives, Future and Forecast From 2019-2025

The global market status for Container Fleet Market is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled “Global Container Fleet Market” Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025, which tends to deliver in-depth knowledge associated to the Container Fleet Market for the present and forecasted period until 2025. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

Container fleet finds application in the automotive, mining and minerals, oil, gas, and chemicals, food and agriculture, and the retail industries.

Currently, the market is witnessing the increased use of fleet management techniques to improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, track the fleet, and control expenses. Container fleet management is the growing requirement for fleet operators to increase their operational productivity.

The rapidly growing intermodal freight transportation is the major growth driver for the container fleet market. Intermodal freight transportation requires standard containers as they provide high efficiency and can carry more containers per day or voyage.

The reefer container segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the market throughout the forecast period. Companies are focusing on manufacturing temperature-controlled containers. They can monitor containers in real time during transit. The demand for reefer fleet will be the highest from the fruits and vegetable sector, which contribute more than 50% share of the reefer container volume. The growing demand for perishable goods will be a major factor driving the growth of this segment.

In 2018, the global Container Fleet market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Container Fleet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Container Fleet development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Maersk

CMA CGM

MSC

China COSCO Shipping

Evergreen Marine Corporation

Hanjin Shipping

Hapag-Lloyd

Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (K Line)

Mitsui O.S.K

NYK Line

Orient Overseas Container Line

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dry Containers

Reefer Container

Tank Container

Special Container

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Food

Mining & Minerals

Agriculture

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

