Global Contactless Ticketing Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On 2019-2025 Contactless Ticketing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Pune , India – March 5, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — Global Contactless Ticketing Industry

New Study On 2019-2025 Contactless Ticketing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A contactless ticket is not inserted into a slot. It works through a handbag, wallet, etc. When a contactless ticket is used in events such as concerts, concertgoers pass through the gates without having to show their passes to door security, thanks to the embedded security of their tickets.

There is currently no technology that covers all transport modes and ticket types which highlights the need for transportation authorities to increase ticketing consumption choice via technology for ticketing ecosystems.

The smartcard market paved the way for ticketing innovations, using well-established contactless ticketing infrastructure to shift toward account-based, open systems. This brings new ticketing forms, including mobile, to the market.

This report focuses on the global Contactless Ticketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless Ticketing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

HID

Gemalto NV

NXP Semiconductors

CPI Card Group

Cubic

Xerox

…

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3754743-global-contactless-ticketing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NFC

Code Scanning

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation

Entertainment

Government

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contactless Ticketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contactless Ticketing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3754743-global-contactless-ticketing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Contactless Ticketing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 NFC

1.4.3 Code Scanning

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contactless Ticketing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Entertainment

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Apple

12.1.1 Apple Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction

12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Apple Recent Development

12.2 HID

12.2.1 HID Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction

12.2.4 HID Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 HID Recent Development

12.3 Gemalto NV

12.3.1 Gemalto NV Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction

12.3.4 Gemalto NV Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Gemalto NV Recent Development

12.4 NXP Semiconductors

12.4.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction

12.4.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

12.5 CPI Card Group

12.5.1 CPI Card Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction

12.5.4 CPI Card Group Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 CPI Card Group Recent Development

12.6 Cubic

12.6.1 Cubic Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction

12.6.4 Cubic Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Cubic Recent Development

12.7 Xerox

12.7.1 Xerox Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction

12.7.4 Xerox Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Xerox Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continued .

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 8411985042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3754743-global-contactless-ticketing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-contactless-ticketing-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/488540

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 488540