Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025 : Toshiba, Panasonic, Cegid

The report gave here gives significant bits of knowledge in respects of the worldwide Contactless PoS Terminal market alongside introducing basic research information that me be induced by existing market players and also new participants. The report initiates with a definite review of the market and conveys a careful investigation of the diverse fragments of the market which are impeding to its progressing. For this reason, the provide details regarding the general Contactless PoS Terminal market esteems both full scale and additionally smaller scale factors. The report additionally cover in packs diverse significant purposes of enthusiasm for the Contactless PoS Terminal market, considering the different investigation and inquires about completed via prepared experts.

A terminal with contactless functionality, supporting it to accept contactless payments, comprising payments from contactless chip cards, mobile NFC devices that are enabled with payment application and authorizations and dual interface chip cards. Contactless payment application exist in a point-of-sale (PoS) terminal in accordance with multiple application kernels, one of each supported payment network. The application kernels are developed and certified by the vendors who offer contactless PoS terminals. Contactless application kernels can be designed to support two different types of transactions: contactless Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) chip transactions and contactless magnetic stripe data (MSD) transactions. The contactless EMV chip transaction supports enhanced functions and features including consumer device consumer verification mode (CVM).

A number of factors are contributing to the growth of global contactless PoS terminal market such as advancement in contactless payment technology, rising awareness of plastic money among the buyers, increasing frequency of purchases, and the need for fast transaction time without any hassle of long queues for payment. Contactless payment is further evolving, making itself a useful interface between the consumers, retailers, advertisers and marketers. Hence, contactless PoS terminals adoption is PoSitively impacted with all the above mentioned factors aiding the growth in revenue of global contactless PoS terminal market.

In 2018, the global Contactless PoS Terminal market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contactless PoS Terminal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless PoS Terminal development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cegid

NEC

MICROS Systems

Hewlett Packard

Cisco Systems

Samsung Electronics

Panasonic

Ingenico

Verifone Systems

Toshiba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

BFSI

Education And IT

Transportation And Logistics

Energy And Utility

Government

Defence

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Contactless PoS Terminal capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Contactless PoS Terminal manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contactless PoS Terminal are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Contactless PoS Terminal Manufacturers

Contactless PoS Terminal Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Contactless PoS Terminal Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

