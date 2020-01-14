Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Contactless PoS Terminal – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database
A terminal with contactless functionality, supporting it to accept contactless payments, comprising payments from contactless chip cards, mobile NFC devices that are enabled with payment application and authorizations and dual interface chip cards. Contactless payment application exist in a point-of-sale (PoS) terminal in accordance with multiple application kernels, one of each supported payment network. The application kernels are developed and certified by the vendors who offer contactless PoS terminals. Contactless application kernels can be designed to support two different types of transactions: contactless Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) chip transactions and contactless magnetic stripe data (MSD) transactions. The contactless EMV chip transaction supports enhanced functions and features including consumer device consumer verification mode (CVM).
A number of factors are contributing to the growth of global contactless PoS terminal market such as advancement in contactless payment technology, rising awareness of plastic money among the buyers, increasing frequency of purchases, and the need for fast transaction time without any hassle of long queues for payment. Contactless payment is further evolving, making itself a useful interface between the consumers, retailers, advertisers and marketers. Hence, contactless PoS terminals adoption is PoSitively impacted with all the above mentioned factors aiding the growth in revenue of global contactless PoS terminal market.
In 2018, the global Contactless PoS Terminal market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Contactless PoS Terminal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless PoS Terminal development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cegid
NEC
MICROS Systems
Hewlett Packard
Cisco Systems
Samsung Electronics
Panasonic
Ingenico
Verifone Systems
Toshiba
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Get Sample Report of Contactless PoS Terminal Market https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3663598-global-contactless-pos-terminal-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
BFSI
Education And IT
Transportation And Logistics
Energy And Utility
Government
Defence
Healthcare
Hospitality
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contactless PoS Terminal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contactless PoS Terminal development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contactless PoS Terminal are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Buy the complete report with Comprehensive table of contents@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3663598-global-contactless-pos-terminal-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Education And IT
1.5.5 Transportation And Logistics
1.5.6 Energy And Utility
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Defence
1.5.9 Healthcare
1.5.10 Hospitality
1.5.11 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Contactless PoS Terminal Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Contactless PoS Terminal Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Contactless PoS Terminal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Contactless PoS Terminal Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Contactless PoS Terminal Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Contactless PoS Terminal Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cegid
12.1.1 Cegid Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Contactless PoS Terminal Introduction
12.1.4 Cegid Revenue in Contactless PoS Terminal Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cegid Recent Development
12.2 NEC
12.2.1 NEC Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Contactless PoS Terminal Introduction
12.2.4 NEC Revenue in Contactless PoS Terminal Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 NEC Recent Development
12.3 MICROS Systems
12.3.1 MICROS Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Contactless PoS Terminal Introduction
12.3.4 MICROS Systems Revenue in Contactless PoS Terminal Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 MICROS Systems Recent Development
12.4 Hewlett Packard
12.4.1 Hewlett Packard Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Contactless PoS Terminal Introduction
12.4.4 Hewlett Packard Revenue in Contactless PoS Terminal Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hewlett Packard Recent Development
12.5 Cisco Systems
12.5.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Contactless PoS Terminal Introduction
12.5.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Contactless PoS Terminal Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.6 Samsung Electronics
12.6.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Contactless PoS Terminal Introduction
12.6.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Contactless PoS Terminal Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development
12.7 Panasonic
12.7.1 Panasonic Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Contactless PoS Terminal Introduction
12.7.4 Panasonic Revenue in Contactless PoS Terminal Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.8 Ingenico
12.8.1 Ingenico Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Contactless PoS Terminal Introduction
12.8.4 Ingenico Revenue in Contactless PoS Terminal Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Ingenico Recent Development
12.9 Verifone Systems
12.9.1 Verifone Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Contactless PoS Terminal Introduction
12.9.4 Verifone Systems Revenue in Contactless PoS Terminal Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Verifone Systems Recent Development
12.10 Toshiba
12.10.1 Toshiba Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Contactless PoS Terminal Introduction
12.10.4 Toshiba Revenue in Contactless PoS Terminal Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continued………..
Paid Portal [email protected] http://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/01/15/global-contactless-pos-terminal-market-latest-innovations-drivers-restraints-challenges-and-industry-key-events-2019-2025/
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)