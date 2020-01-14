Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

A terminal with contactless functionality, supporting it to accept contactless payments, comprising payments from contactless chip cards, mobile NFC devices that are enabled with payment application and authorizations and dual interface chip cards. Contactless payment application exist in a point-of-sale (PoS) terminal in accordance with multiple application kernels, one of each supported payment network. The application kernels are developed and certified by the vendors who offer contactless PoS terminals. Contactless application kernels can be designed to support two different types of transactions: contactless Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) chip transactions and contactless magnetic stripe data (MSD) transactions. The contactless EMV chip transaction supports enhanced functions and features including consumer device consumer verification mode (CVM).

A number of factors are contributing to the growth of global contactless PoS terminal market such as advancement in contactless payment technology, rising awareness of plastic money among the buyers, increasing frequency of purchases, and the need for fast transaction time without any hassle of long queues for payment. Contactless payment is further evolving, making itself a useful interface between the consumers, retailers, advertisers and marketers. Hence, contactless PoS terminals adoption is PoSitively impacted with all the above mentioned factors aiding the growth in revenue of global contactless PoS terminal market.

In 2018, the global Contactless PoS Terminal market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contactless PoS Terminal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless PoS Terminal development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cegid

NEC

MICROS Systems

Hewlett Packard

Cisco Systems

Samsung Electronics

Panasonic

Ingenico

Verifone Systems

Toshiba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

BFSI

Education And IT

Transportation And Logistics

Energy And Utility

Government

Defence

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contactless PoS Terminal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contactless PoS Terminal development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contactless PoS Terminal are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

