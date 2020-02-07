Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market Challenges & Competitive Landscape 2019

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

A terminal with contactless functionality, supporting it to accept contactless payments, comprising payments from contactless chip cards, mobile NFC devices that are enabled with payment application and authorizations and dual interface chip cards. Contactless payment application exist in a point-of-sale (PoS) terminal in accordance with multiple application kernels, one of each supported payment network. The application kernels are developed and certified by the vendors who offer contactless PoS terminals. Contactless application kernels can be designed to support two different types of transactions: contactless Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) chip transactions and contactless magnetic stripe data (MSD) transactions. The contactless EMV chip transaction supports enhanced functions and features including consumer device consumer verification mode (CVM).

A number of factors are contributing to the growth of global contactless PoS terminal market such as advancement in contactless payment technology, rising awareness of plastic money among the buyers, increasing frequency of purchases, and the need for fast transaction time without any hassle of long queues for payment. Contactless payment is further evolving, making itself a useful interface between the consumers, retailers, advertisers and marketers. Hence, contactless PoS terminals adoption is PoSitively impacted with all the above mentioned factors aiding the growth in revenue of global contactless PoS terminal market.

The key players covered in this study

Cegid

NEC

MICROS Systems

Hewlett Packard

Cisco Systems

Samsung Electronics

Panasonic

Ingenico

Verifone Systems

Toshiba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

BFSI

Education And IT

Transportation And Logistics

Energy And Utility

Government

Defence

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

