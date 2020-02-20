Global Contact Center Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4209179#ixzz5j5FhWRpp

A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise’s overall customer relationship management (CRM).
The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Telecommunication, BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, etc. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
In 2018, the global Contact Center market size was 27700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 40000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Contact Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contact Center development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Teleperformance
Alorica
Convergys
Atento S.A
Sykes Enterprises
Arvato
Serco Group
Acticall (Sitel)
Transcom
TeleTech
Concentrix (SYNNEX)
HKT Teleservices
Comdata Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise Type
Cloud-based Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecommunication
BFSI
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Contact Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise Type
1.4.3 Cloud-based Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Contact Center Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Telecommunication
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Government and Public Sector
1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.6 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Contact Center Market Size
2.2 Contact Center Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Contact Center Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Contact Center Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Teleperformance
12.1.1 Teleperformance Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Contact Center Introduction
12.1.4 Teleperformance Revenue in Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Teleperformance Recent Development
12.2 Alorica
12.2.1 Alorica Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Contact Center Introduction
12.2.4 Alorica Revenue in Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Alorica Recent Development
12.3 Convergys
12.3.1 Convergys Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Contact Center Introduction
12.3.4 Convergys Revenue in Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Convergys Recent Development
12.4 Atento S.A
12.4.1 Atento S.A Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Contact Center Introduction
12.4.4 Atento S.A Revenue in Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Atento S.A Recent Development
12.5 Sykes Enterprises
12.5.1 Sykes Enterprises Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Contact Center Introduction
12.5.4 Sykes Enterprises Revenue in Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sykes Enterprises Recent Development
Continued…….
