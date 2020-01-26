Global Contact Center Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Contact Center Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report focuses on the global Contact Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contact Center development in United States, Europe and China.

A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise’s overall customer relationship management (CRM).

The creation of the multi-media contact center reflects the confluence of exciting changes in technology and new developments in customer service thinking. The massive rise and appeal of the Internet have given birth to many new ways for customers to contact the companies they deal with. E-mail, text chat and a host of newer technologies give us more chances to engage in a dialogue with any company we choose in a matter of seconds.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the EMEA recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market for Contact Center is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The key players covered in this study

Teleperformance

Convergys (Stream)

Sykes Enterprises Inc.

Transcom

Atento

Arvato

West Corporation

Acticall (Sitel)

TeleTech Holdings Inc.

Comdata Group

Serco

Concentrix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

24 hours

online severice

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

