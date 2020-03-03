Global Consumer Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

This research report titled “Global Consumer Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Consumer Packaging Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Consumer Packaging Market.

Some of the consumer packaging types are cups, cans, sachet, bottle, blisters, bags, vials, jars, and tubes; these are made as per the convenience of customers and the requirement of products. Apart from providing convenience to customers, packaging plays a major role in attracting the customers to purchase the product.

The report considers the segmentation of the Global Consumer Packaging market based on the following: end-users, material, and type of packaging. Some of the major end-users of the market are Cosmetics, Healthcare, Food, and Beverages industries.

Global Consumer Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Consumer Packaging.

This report researches the worldwide Consumer Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Consumer Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DS Smith Plc

Mondi Group

Amcor

Crown Holdings

Owens-Illinois

Rexam

Tetra Pak

International Paper Company

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamaki Oyj

Smurfit Kappa Group

WestRock Company

UFP Technologies, Inc

Stora Enso Oyj

Pregis Corporation

Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd

Dordan Manufacturing Company

Hangzhou Xunda Packaging

Dunapack Packaging Group

Universal Protective Packaging

Parksons Packaging Ltd

Neenah Paper Inc

Plastic Ingenuity Inc

JJX Packaging LLC

Consumer Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Consumer Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Food and Beverages

Household Products

Cosmetics

Industrial Goods

Others

Consumer Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Consumer Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Consumer Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Consumer Packaging Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Consumer Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Glass

1.4.3 Metal

1.4.4 Plastic

1.4.5 Paper & Paperboard

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food and Beverages

1.5.3 Household Products

1.5.4 Cosmetics

1.5.5 Industrial Goods

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Consumer Packaging Production

2.1.1 Global Consumer Packaging Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Consumer Packaging Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Consumer Packaging Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Consumer Packaging Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Consumer Packaging Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Consumer Packaging Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

