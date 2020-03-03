Global Consumer Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

This research report titled “Global Consumer Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Consumer Packaging Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Consumer Packaging Market.
Some of the consumer packaging types are cups, cans, sachet, bottle, blisters, bags, vials, jars, and tubes; these are made as per the convenience of customers and the requirement of products. Apart from providing convenience to customers, packaging plays a major role in attracting the customers to purchase the product.
The report considers the segmentation of the Global Consumer Packaging market based on the following: end-users, material, and type of packaging. Some of the major end-users of the market are Cosmetics, Healthcare, Food, and Beverages industries.
Global Consumer Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Consumer Packaging.
This report researches the worldwide Consumer Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Consumer Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DS Smith Plc
Mondi Group
Amcor
Crown Holdings
Owens-Illinois
Rexam
Tetra Pak
International Paper Company
Sonoco Products Company
Sealed Air Corporation
Huhtamaki Oyj
Smurfit Kappa Group
WestRock Company
UFP Technologies, Inc
Stora Enso Oyj
Pregis Corporation
Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd
Dordan Manufacturing Company
Hangzhou Xunda Packaging
Dunapack Packaging Group
Universal Protective Packaging
Parksons Packaging Ltd
Neenah Paper Inc
Plastic Ingenuity Inc
JJX Packaging LLC
Consumer Packaging Breakdown Data by Type
Glass
Metal
Plastic
Paper & Paperboard
Others
Consumer Packaging Breakdown Data by Application
Food and Beverages
Household Products
Cosmetics
Industrial Goods
Others
Consumer Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Consumer Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Global Consumer Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Consumer Packaging Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Consumer Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Glass
1.4.3 Metal
1.4.4 Plastic
1.4.5 Paper & Paperboard
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Consumer Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food and Beverages
1.5.3 Household Products
1.5.4 Cosmetics
1.5.5 Industrial Goods
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Consumer Packaging Production
2.1.1 Global Consumer Packaging Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Consumer Packaging Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Consumer Packaging Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Consumer Packaging Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Consumer Packaging Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Consumer Packaging Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
