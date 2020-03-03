Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size, Application, Technology, Type, Regions and Forecast 2019-2025

An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by Market Research Hub highlighting the title “Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Consumer Packaged Goods Logistics during 2019-2025. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

CPG logistics is a business process that involves the management and movement of consumer packaged goods from the point of origin to the point of consumption. It is a core part of supply chain management (SCM) and includes services such as freight forwarding and multimodal transport through air, ship, truck, and rail. It also provides customs brokerage, warehousing and storage, tracking, and tracing of freight goods services.

The transportation segment dominated the market and accounted for close to 48% of the market share in terms of revenue. Transportation includes the movement of CPG products from one location to another through different modes like road, rail, and sea.

In 2018, the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FedEx

UTi Worldwide

Ryder System

CEVA Holdings

Deutsche Bahn

Agility

Schneider

UPS

Expeditors

APL Logistics

C.H. Robinson

Eagle Global Logistics

Exel

Menlo Worldwide

Nexus Distribution

Nippon Express

NYK Logistics

Panalpina

Penske Logistics

Star Distribution Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-Added Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages Sector

Footwear and Apparel Sector

Tobacco Sector

Cleaning Products Sector

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Transportation

1.4.3 Warehousing

1.4.4 Value-Added Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Food & Beverages Sector

1.5.3 Footwear and Apparel Sector

1.5.4 Tobacco Sector

1.5.5 Cleaning Products Sector

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size

2.2 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

