Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

CPG logistics is a business process that involves the management and movement of consumer packaged goods from the point of origin to the point of consumption. It is a core part of supply chain management (SCM) and includes services such as freight forwarding and multimodal transport through air, ship, truck, and rail. It also provides customs brokerage, warehousing and storage, tracking, and tracing of freight goods services.

The transportation segment dominated the market and accounted for close to 48% of the market share in terms of revenue. Transportation includes the movement of CPG products from one location to another through different modes like road, rail, and sea.

In 2017, the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

FedEx

UTi Worldwide

Ryder System

CEVA Holdings

Deutsche Bahn

Agility

Schneider

UPS

Expeditors

APL Logistics

C.H. Robinson

Eagle Global Logistics

Exel

Menlo Worldwide

Nexus Distribution

Nippon Express

NYK Logistics

Panalpina

Penske Logistics

Star Distribution Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-Added Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages Sector

Footwear and Apparel Sector

Tobacco Sector

Cleaning Products Sector

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Manufacturers

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

