Global Consumer Healthcare Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Consumer healthcare products include trusted brands of multivitamins and iron supplements, in addition to products for allergies, personal hygiene, sleep support, alertness and cold and flu.

Consumer health products do not require a written prescription from healthcare professionals but can be purchased directly from a pharmacy store.

The global Consumer Healthcare market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Consumer Healthcare market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Consumer Healthcare in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Consumer Healthcare in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Consumer Healthcare market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Consumer Healthcare market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer Healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Abbott Laboratories

Merck

Nestle

Novartis

Procter & Gamble

Amway

Danone

BASF

DSM

Mylan

Herbalife

Kellogg

American Health

Sun Pharma

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Taisho Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Market size by Product

OTC Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Market size by End User

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Consumer Healthcare market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Consumer Healthcare market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Consumer Healthcare companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Consumer Healthcare submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

