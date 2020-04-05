Global Consumer Flower Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Consumer Flower mainly covers:Cut Flowers,Bedding Plants,Potted Plants and others.
The market for Consumer Flower is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years.As people’s living income increases, Consumer Flower will also increase.In 2017, Asia is the largest consumption region.
The global Consumer Flower market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Consumer Flower volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Consumer Flower market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dümmen Orange
Syngenta Flowers
Finlays
Beekenkamp
Karuturi
Oserian
Selecta One
Washington Bulb
Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio
Carzan Flowers
Rosebud
Kariki
Multiflora
Karen Roses
Harvest Flower
Queens Group
Ball Horticultural
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cut Flowers
Bedding Plants
Potted Plants
Other
Segment by Application
Personal Use
Gift
Conference & Activities
Other
