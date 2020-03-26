Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regional Outlook 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard. Consumer drones are enjoyable to fly by yourself or with friends, and within reasonable payload limits, they can also carry cameras, which then would be able to capture beautiful scenery that normally only airplanes or helicopter views can reach.

UAVs are a component of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS); which include a UAV, a ground-based controller, and a system of communications between the two. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers.

The global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market is valued at 1770 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6650 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3D Robotics

Autel Robotics

Delair Tech

DJI

Eachine

Ehang

Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology

Hobbico

Horizon Hobby

JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY

Meijiaxin Innovative Technology

Mota Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Wing Drone

Hybird Drone

Segment by Application

Prosumer

Hobbyist/Toys

Photogrammetry

