Global Consumer Autonomous Vehicles Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The emergence of leading-edge autonomous driving technologies and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), along with a greater push for cleaner plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and the present era of hyper data connectivity, are creating huge opportunities to fundamentally change the way people travel.
Despite the majority of people agreeing that the autonomous vehicle (AV) is going to be the next big thing in the future and that it offers tremendous benefits, such as reduced mobility and infrastructure costs, increased safety, increased mobility, increased customer satisfaction, reduced crime, and disruption to other industries that are based on mobility, there are still several valid questions on the safety, liability, legal framework, loss of driving-related jobs, and ethical dilemmas that have no clear answers yet.
In 2018, the global Consumer Autonomous Vehicles market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Consumer Autonomous Vehicles status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
Audi
Baidu
BMW
Bosch
Continental
Daimler
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Ford
General Motors
Honda
Huawei
Hyundai Motor Group
Intel
Jaguar Land Rover
Mobileye (Intel)
Nissan
Nvidia
PSA Group
Renault
SAIC Motor
Samsung
SoftBank
Tata Motors
Tesla
Toyota
Uber
Volkswagen Group
Volvo Car
Waymo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automobile Manufacturers
Mobility Service Providers
System Integrators
Software Vendors
Sensor Vendors
Insurance Companies
Market segment by Application, split into
Heavy Truck
Medium Car
Light Car
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Consumer Autonomous Vehicles status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Consumer Autonomous Vehicles development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Autonomous Vehicles are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
