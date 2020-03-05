Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Scaffolding is a common term in the construction industry. At the point, when construction staffs need to work at a building or installation, they may require a strategy for accessing the work site. Scaffolding is employed to help construction specialists get access to the work zone.
A booming construction industry is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the construction scaffolding rental market. The construction ventures in developing countries are expected to keep growing at a much quicker rate than advanced economies.
In terms of geography, the Americas led the construction scaffolding rental market during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market in the future. The major markets in the Americas include the US, followed by Canada and the Latin American countries.
This report focuses on the global Construction Scaffolding Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Scaffolding Rental development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Altrad
Condor
Sunbelt Rentals
ULMA Construction
United Rentals
Apollo Scaffold Services
The Brock Group
Callmac Scaffolding UK
Asahi Equipment
Inao Leasing
Marine Scaffolding
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Supported Scaffolding
Mobile Scaffolding
Suspended Scaffolding
Market segment by Application, split into
Infrastructure
Residential Construction
Non-Residential Construction
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Construction Scaffolding Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Construction Scaffolding Rental development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Scaffolding Rental are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
