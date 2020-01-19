Global Construction Project Management Software Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Construction Project Management Software Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Construction Project Management Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Construction Project Management Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Construction Project Management Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Construction Project Management Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.

At present, the market is developing rapidly and the key players include Viewpoint, Inc, Odoo S.A, GLODON, CMiC and Procore etc.

Construction Project Management Software are mainly used in General contractors, Building owners, Independent construction managers.

In 2017, the global Construction Project Management Software market size was 1030 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Aconex Ltd

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint, Inc

Odoo S.A

Buildertrend

CMiC

Sage

Co-construct

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

GLODON

RedTeam

eSUB

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Cloud-based Software

Market segment by Application, split into

General Contractors

Building Owners

Independent Construction Managers

Sub-Contractors

