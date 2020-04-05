Global Construction & Demolition Robots Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the New Technology market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. New Technology market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

At this early stage in the construction robotics industry, a few companies are offering products for sale or lease. The main categories that are currently available include robots for demolition, bricklaying, drilling, 3D printing, and rebar tying, plus a few exoskeletons and assistant robots for lifting loads.

Midsize and major construction companies are beginning to adopt these robots to solve issues related to labor shortages, safety, speed, accuracy, and integration with building automation and building information modeling (BIM).

This report focuses on the global Construction & Demolition Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction & Demolition Robots development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The key players covered in this study

3D Printhuset / COBOD

3D Wasp, a Subsidiary of CSP SRL Semplificata

ABB

Acciona

Advanced Construction Robotics

Amazon – AWS RoboMaker

Apis Cor

Asmbld

Autonomous Solutions

Be More 3D

Brokk AB

Built Robotics

Caterpillar

Conjet

Construction Robotics

Constructions-3D

CyBe Construction

Cyberdyne

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics

Giant Hydraulic Tech

Husqvarna

ICON BUILD

Kawasaki Robotics

KUKA Robotics, a Subsidiary of KUKA AG

Sarcos Robotics

Shimizu Corporation

TopTec Spezialmaschinen

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Structure Robots

Finishing Robots

Infrastructure Robots

Other Robots

Market segment by Application, split into

Building

Demolition

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction & Demolition Robots are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-construction-andamp;-demolition-robots-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

