In this report, the Global Construction Chemicals Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Construction Chemicals Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Construction Chemicals refer to the chemical products used in the construction industry. In this report, we study the Asphalt Additives, Concrete Admixtures, Adhesives, Sealants and Protective Coatings market.

At present, the major manufacturers of Construction chemicals are Bostik, Sika, Boysen, CORD Chemicals, REPUBLIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES (RCI), Henkel, 3M, BASF, etc. Bostik is the leader, holding 16.79% production market share in 2017.

In type, construction chemicals can be divided into concrete admixtures, sealants, adhesives, protective coatings and asphalt additives. Concrete admixtures is the largest product type with 41.69% share.

In application, construction chemicals downstream are wide and recently construction chemicals has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential construction, commercial construction and industrial construction. The Construction chemicals market is mainly driven by growing demand for residential construction which accounts for nearly 65.34% of total downstream consumption of Construction chemicals.

In the future, Philippines market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Construction chemicals production will show a trend of steady growth.

The global Construction Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Construction Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bostik

Sika Ag

Mapei

RCI

Parex

The Dow Chemical Company

KÖSTER

Boysen Paints

CORD CHEMICAL INC.

TWIN ACES INDUSTRIES

ALLGEMEINE BAU-CHEMIE PHIL

Sealbond

Hardex Corporation

ALPHATEC CHEMICAL CORP.

Evonik

BASF

Henkel

H.B. FULLER

3M

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Asphalt Additives

Concrete Admixtures

Adhesives

Sealants

Protective Coatings

Segment by Application

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

