GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION AND MINING MARKET 2019 ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION FORECAST TO 2025

Construction equipment is used in construction of residential and non-residential buildings, such as roads, tunnels, bridges, and others.

Mining equipment is used in underground mining, drilling, and mineral processing, and surface mining. The reduction in manpower and elimination of necessity of explosions and bursting is possible using mining equipment. Technological advancements in construction and mining equipment help business owners to finish projects in stipulated time.

The global Construction and Mining market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Construction and Mining volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction and Mining market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atlas

Caterpillar

CNH

Hitachi

Joy

Komatsu

Liebherr

Terex

Volvo

Zoomlion

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Loaders

Dozers

Excavators

Crushing

Pulverizing & Screening Equipment

Others

Segment by Application

Infrastructure

Mineral Mining

Residential Building

Metal Mining

Others

