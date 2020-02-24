Global Construction Adhesive Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global construction adhesive market is expected to reach USD 14,112.52 Million by 2025 from USD 9,235.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising demand of adhesives in construction, increased government expenditure on infrastructure, rising demand of glazing and panels in high rise buildings and advancements for safe and easy application. On the other hand, less scope of development in developed countries due to established infrastructure and stringent regulatory scenario may hinder the market.

The key market players for Global construction adhesive market are listed below;

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

H.B. Fuller Company

Bostik SA

Sika Ag

DowDuPont

3M

DAP Products Inc.

Franklin International

ITW Polymers Adhesives

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Gludown, Inc.

Resinova Chemie Ltd.

MAPEI S.P.A.

The market is further segmented into;

Resin Type

Technology

Application

End Use

Geography

The global construction adhesive market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, application, end user, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

Based on resin type, the global construction adhesive market is segmented into five notable sub-segments; acrylic adhesive, polyurethanes, non-reactive adhesives polyurethane, reactive adhesives. The acrylic adhesive is sub segmented into acrylic adhesives, anaerobic acrylic adhesives, cyanoacrylates adhesives, reactive acrylic and the reactive adhesives is sub segmented into one-component adhesives, two-component adhesives. In 2018, acrylic adhesive is expected to account for the largest share of 36.3% of this market.

Based on technology, the global construction adhesive market is segmented into four notable sub-segments; water born, solvent borne, reactive and hot melts. In 2018, water born is expected to account for the largest share of 50.6% of this market.

On the basis of application the global construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments flooring, walls, tiles, concrete, surface, roofing and others. The roofing segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 7.2%.

On the basis of end-user the global construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments residential, infrastructure, commercial, industrial and others. In 2018, residential is expected to account for the largest share of 46.7% of this market.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

