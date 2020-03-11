GLOBAL CONNECTED WORKER MARKET ANALYSIS 2019 – DYNAMICS, TRENDS, REVENUE, REGIONAL SEGMENTED, OUTLOOK & FORECAST TILL 2025

Global Connected Worker Industry
Connected Worker is a customizable suite of rugged hardware and software solutions that help workers be more accurate and efficient. They enable workers to focus on tasks, and help organizations increase productivity and reduce incident response time.
hardware occupied the most market share; with 65.04% sales share in 2018, it is expected to keep leading the market in future period.
Connected Worker is applicated in manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas and others. Oil & Gas and manufacturing are the most widely used area which took up about 62.43% of the global total in 2018 totally.
In 2018, the global Connected Worker market size was 3958.7 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9960.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Connected Worker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Worker development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell International
Intel
Accenture
Deloitte
Oracle
Wipro
3M
Fujitsu
Zebra Technologies
SAP
Vandrico Solutions
Avnet
Hexagon PPM
IBM
Wearable Technologies Limited
Intellinium
hIOTron
Solution Analysts
Other Vendors
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Construction
Mining
Oil and Gas
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Connected Worker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Connected Worker development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continued….
