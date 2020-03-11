GLOBAL CONNECTED WORKER MARKET ANALYSIS 2019 – DYNAMICS, TRENDS, REVENUE, REGIONAL SEGMENTED, OUTLOOK & FORECAST TILL 2025

Global Connected Worker Industry

Connected Worker is a customizable suite of rugged hardware and software solutions that help workers be more accurate and efficient. They enable workers to focus on tasks, and help organizations increase productivity and reduce incident response time.

Connected Worker is applicated in manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas and others. Oil & Gas and manufacturing are the most widely used area which took up about 62.43% of the global total in 2018 totally.

In 2018, the global Connected Worker market size was 3958.7 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9960.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Connected Worker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Worker development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell International

Intel

Accenture

Deloitte

Oracle

Wipro

3M

Fujitsu

Zebra Technologies

SAP

Vandrico Solutions

Avnet

Hexagon PPM

IBM

Wearable Technologies Limited

Intellinium

hIOTron

Solution Analysts

Other Vendors

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Connected Worker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Connected Worker development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continued….

