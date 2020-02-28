Global Connected Smart Ship Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Connected Smart Ship Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Alongside the rise of the industrial internet, every aspect of shipping has been touched by the integration of automation and big data. The connected ship represents a model where vessels are tracked and managed via satellite, offering streamlined reporting and improved vessel operating efficiency, including fuel management.

The European region is projected to lead the connected ship market during the forecast period. Although the shipbuilding industry in the region is going through a rough patch at present, the increased demand for autonomous ships and cruises from the region is expected to fuel the growth of the Europe connected ship market during the forecast period. The European region is one of the prime consumers of marine electronic equipment as some of the leading shipbuilding countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and Russia are in this region. The shipbuilding industry of the European region offers complex naval vessels such as cruises, ferries, mega yachts, submarines, and dredgers (offshore vessels) and hence, holds a strong position in the international market. Moreover, the marine equipment industry of the region also offers a wide range of products/ship components such as propulsion systems, diesel engines, environment safety systems, cargo handling systems, and related electronic products.

In 2018, the global Connected Smart Ship market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Connected Smart Ship status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Smart Ship development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Emerson

GE

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

Jason

Kongsberg Gruppen

Marlink

Northrop Grumman

RH Marine

Rockwell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Ulstein

Valmet

Wartsila

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Vessel Traffic Management

Fleet Operations

Fleet Health Monitoring

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Smart Ship are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Connected Smart Ship Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Connected Smart Ship Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Vessel Traffic Management

1.5.3 Fleet Operations

1.5.4 Fleet Health Monitoring

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Connected Smart Ship Market Size

2.2 Connected Smart Ship Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Connected Smart Ship Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Connected Smart Ship Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Connected Smart Ship Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Connected Smart Ship Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Connected Smart Ship Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Connected Smart Ship Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Connected Smart Ship Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Connected Smart Ship Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Smart Ship Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Connected Smart Ship Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Connected Smart Ship Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Connected Smart Ship Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Connected Smart Ship Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Connected Smart Ship Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Connected Smart Ship Market Size by Application

‘TOC continued…!

