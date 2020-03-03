Global Connected Rail Solutions Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Connected Rail Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Connected rail can help you achieve safety, mobility, and efficiency objectives. Get an end-to-end architectural framework, from trains to tracksides to stations.

Rising urban population will result in increasing mobility, that is consequent in traffic and congestions. Consequently, giving rise to the need for public transportation solutions with the ability for high capacity transit, such as rail transport. The growing urbanization and increasing investments to be one of the primary growth factors for the connected rail solutions market.

The growth of the smart city projects will drive the growth of the connected rail solutions market. Smart city projects focus on overall development of efficient urban mobility and public transport, driving the demand for connected rail solutions.

In 2018, the global Connected Rail Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Connected Rail Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Rail Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Alstom

Siemens AG

Hitachi

IBM Corporation

Bombardier

Wabtec Corporation

Trimble

Robert Bosch

Huawei Investment & Holding

Calamp Corp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Positive Train Control (PTC)

Communication/Computer-Based Train Control (CBTC)

Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

DMU

EMU

Light Rail/Tram Car

Subway/Metro Vehicle

Passenger Coach

Freight Wagon

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Connected Rail Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Connected Rail Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Rail Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Connected Rail Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Positive Train Control (PTC)

1.4.3 Communication/Computer-Based Train Control (CBTC)

1.4.4 Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Connected Rail Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Diesel Locomotive

1.5.3 Electric Locomotive

1.5.4 DMU

1.5.5 EMU

1.5.6 Light Rail/Tram Car

1.5.7 Subway/Metro Vehicle

1.5.8 Passenger Coach

1.5.9 Freight Wagon

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Connected Rail Solutions Market Size

2.2 Connected Rail Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Connected Rail Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Connected Rail Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Connected Rail Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Connected Rail Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Connected Rail Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Connected Rail Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Connected Rail Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Connected Rail Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Rail Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Connected Rail Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Connected Rail Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

TOC continued…!

