Global Connected Medical Devices Market Insights, Medical Equipment, Experiments, Research, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Connected Medical Devices are medical devices connected to the web application, smart devices, wearable devices, electronic devices, and other. Medical devices have features as an instrument, intellectual and interconnected devices.

Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Omron Corporation, Philips Healthcare are major players in the Connected Medical Devices.

The global Connected Medical Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Connected Medical Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Connected Medical Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Connected Medical Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Connected Medical Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Connected Medical Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Omron Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Fitbit

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

McKesson Corporation

Dexcom

iHealth Labs (Subsidiary of Andon Health)

Market size by Product

Connected Capital-Intensive Devices

Connected Physiological Monitors

Connected Wearable Medical Devices

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Connected Medical Devices Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Connected Medical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Connected Capital-Intensive Devices

1.4.3 Connected Physiological Monitors

1.4.4 Connected Wearable Medical Devices

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Connected Medical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Connected Medical Devices Market Size

2.1.1 Global Connected Medical Devices Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Connected Medical Devices Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Connected Medical Devices Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Connected Medical Devices Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Connected Medical Devices Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Connected Medical Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Connected Medical Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Connected Medical Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Connected Medical Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Connected Medical Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Connected Medical Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Connected Medical Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Connected Medical Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Connected Medical Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Connected Medical Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Connected Medical Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Connected Medical Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

