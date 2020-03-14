Global Connected Cars Market – Industry Insights by Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast by 2022

Connected cars connects to other devices within the car or devices, networks and services outside the car including other cars, home, office or infrastructure. The major stakeholders of connected cars are automotive majors, wireless carriers and engineering IT service providers. Some of the features that are used today are music/audio, GPS navigation system, wireless connectivity to make and receive phones, parking apps using a smartphone, automobile diagnostics. The future of connected cars includes LTE data connections & Wi-Fi, Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) & Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and autonomous cars. Two of the major hurdles that may hamper its rapid adoption are wireless connectivity infrastructure and consumers concerns of data safety & privacy. Some of the major market players include Apple, Google, IBM, GM OnStar, Daimler, Ford, QNX.

The report provides unique insights into an in-depth analysis of global connected cars market, drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecast revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Trends

1.2 Future Possibilities

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 TAM & SAM

3.2 Global Connected Cars Market Revenue

3.3 Global Connected Cars Shipment

3.4 Connected Cars impact on Non-Automotive Industries

3.5 Related Markets

3.5.1 Smart Cities

3.5.2 Smart Homes

3.5.3 Wearable Consumer IOT

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Evolution of Market

4.2 Value-Chain

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.1.1 Consumers Want Digital Services and Safety Features

4.4.1.2 Government Regulations

4.4.1.3 Standards

4.4.1.4 Vehicle Manufacturers See Additional Revenue Streams

4.4.2 Restrains

4.4.2.1 Security Concerns

4.4.2.2 Cost Concerns

4.4.3 Opportunities

4.4.3.1 New Market for Mobile Network Operators

4.4.3.2 Emerging Domain for Cloud Providers

4.4.3.3 Target Marketing

4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

4.5 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Trends and Roadmap

5.1 Market Trends & Impact

5.2 Technology Roadmap

6 Technology: Market Size & Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 2G

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Size & Analysis

6.3 3G

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Size & Analysis

6.4 4G

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Market Size & Analysis

6.5 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Market Size & Analysis

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Market Size & Analysis

7 Connectivity: Market Size & Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Embedded

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Market Size & Analysis

7.3 Integrated

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Market Size & Analysis

7.4 Tethered

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Market Size & Analysis

8 Applications: Market Size & Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Location Based Applications

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.1.1 Point of Interest and Navigation

8.2.1.2 Traffic and Alternative Routing

8.2.1.3 Geo-fencing Applications

8.2.2 Market Size & Analysis

8.3 Infotainment & HMI

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Music and Video Streaming

8.3.1.2 Social Networking

8.3.1.3 News and Alerts

8.3.2 Market Size & Analysis

8.4 Safety & Security

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.1.1 Emergency Services

8.4.1.2 Anti-theft System

8.4.1.3 Monitoring Vehicle

8.4.2 Market Size & Analysis

8.5 Convenience

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.1.1 Remote Controlling

8.5.1.2 Parking

8.5.1.3 Vehicle Diagnostics

8.5.2 Market Size & Analysis

8.6 Driver Assistance

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Market Size & Analysis

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.1.1 Usage Based Insurance

8.7.1.2 Fleet Management

8.7.1.3 Electric Vehicles Services

8.7.1.4 Vehicle Relationship Management

8.7.1.5 Electronic Tolling Collection

8.7.2 Market Size & Analysis

9 Regions: Market Size & Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Market Size & Analysis

9.3 Western Europe

9.3.1 Market Size & Analysis

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Market Size & Analysis

9.5 Central Eastern Europe (CEE)

9.5.1 Market Size & Analysis

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Market Size & Analysis

9.7 Latin America

9.7.1 Market Size & Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitor Comparison Analysis

10.1.1 Automotive Companies by Connectivity

10.1.2 Vendors By Operating Application Type

10.1.3 Automotive Companies by Applications

10.2 Market Landscape

10.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

10.2.2 Joint Ventures & Collaborations