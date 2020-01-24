Global Connected Car Services Market to Expand as Demand for Luxury Cars Rises

The global market for connected car services is projected to expand at a stellar rate in the years to come. This projection can be attributed to the boisterous rate of growth across the automotive industry, and the increasing focus given to innovation and progress within this industry. The manufacturers of automobiles have shown a propensity to introduce new and unseen features in cars, and this has brought connected car services under the spotlight of attention. Connected cars, in essence, refer to cars that consist of several auxiliary devices and networks that help in enhancing the driving experiences. Owing to the growing popularity of connected cars, the demand within the global market for connected car services is prognosticated to touch new heights in the forthcoming years.

The decision of key venture capitalists to invest in the global market for connected car services shall play a pivotal role in the growth of this market. Furthermore, the market for connected car services is projected to earn voluminous revenues through local vendors of such services. Besides, the presence of an expansive automotive sector across the world shall also play an integral role in market growth.

1. Infotainment and Telematics

The provision of speakers and stereo devices in cars has played a pivotal role in the growth of the global market for connected car services in recent times. The need for sensors and cameras to enhance the driving experiences is another key factor that has led to the accumulation of titanic revenues within the global connected car service market. Furthermore, presence of computerised devices that can facilitate long-distance transmission of information to and from vehicles have also come to the fore over the past decade. Hence, it can be safely asserted that the global market for connected car services would become a lucrative haven for the investors in the years to come.

2. European Market to Expand at a Starry Rate

The demand for connected car services across Europe has been rising at a boisterous rate, majorly due to the presence of a stellar automobile industry across Germany and France. Furthermore, the automotive sector in India and China has also attained fruition in recent times which has given a push the growth of the market for connected car services in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players in the global connected car services market are LogiSense, Google, ESG Automotive, Tech Mahindra, and Nokia.

