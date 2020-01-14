Global Connected Car Services Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Global Connected Car Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Safe and comfortable driving experience being the most important features of a connected cars contribute equally to the key factors influencing the growth of connected car services market. Over a last few years, technological advancements have remarkably altered the way people traveling. It has been observed that completion has been started to build a fully connected cars is on the way. It is anticipated that till the year 2020 more than half of the cars will be connected through advanced technologies.

Making the driving safer, more comfortable and more efficient is the main driver of the connected car services market. To achieve this, vehicles must intercommunicate with the traffic infrastructure, with other vehicles and with the mobile devices of the driver. Along the Connected-Car economic value chain Vehicle-OEMs, App developer, infotainment providers as well as content and service provide with a luxurious driving experience. Now this being the most important reason is definitely the key factor to driving the connected car services market. The more technologically advanced connected car advanced connected car services which increase the demand for connected car services in the market. Therefore, companies are majorly providing connected car services services are bound to gather more demand in the market.

In 2018, the global Connected Car Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Connected Car Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Car Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tech Mahindra

Accenture

Cisco Systems

LogiSense

Nokia

ESG Automotive

Apple

Microsoft

Google

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Telematics

Infotainment

Market segment by Application, split into

Private Car

Commerce Car

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Connected Car Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Connected Car Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Car Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Connected Car Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Telematics

1.4.3 Infotainment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Connected Car Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Private Car

1.5.3 Commerce Car

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Connected Car Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Connected Car Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Connected Car Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Connected Car Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Connected Car Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Connected Car Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Car Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Tech Mahindra

12.1.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Connected Car Services Introduction

12.1.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Connected Car Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

12.2 Accenture

12.2.1 Accenture Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Connected Car Services Introduction

12.2.4 Accenture Revenue in Connected Car Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems

12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Connected Car Services Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Connected Car Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.4 LogiSense

12.4.1 LogiSense Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Connected Car Services Introduction

12.4.4 LogiSense Revenue in Connected Car Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 LogiSense Recent Development

12.5 Nokia

12.5.1 Nokia Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Connected Car Services Introduction

12.5.4 Nokia Revenue in Connected Car Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Nokia Recent Development

12.6 ESG Automotive

12.6.1 ESG Automotive Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Connected Car Services Introduction

12.6.4 ESG Automotive Revenue in Connected Car Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ESG Automotive Recent Development

12.7 Apple

12.7.1 Apple Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Connected Car Services Introduction

12.7.4 Apple Revenue in Connected Car Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Apple Recent Development

12.8 Microsoft

12.8.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Connected Car Services Introduction

12.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Connected Car Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.9 Google

12.9.1 Google Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Connected Car Services Introduction

12.9.4 Google Revenue in Connected Car Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Google Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continued………..

