Global Connected Car Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Connected Car status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Car development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alpine Electronics
BMW
Delphi Automotive
Ford Motor
NXP Semiconductors
Audi
Bosch
Continental
Google
Mercedes-Benz
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Embedded solutions
Integrated solutions
Tethered solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Infotainment
Navigation
Telematics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Connected Car status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Connected Car development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Car are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Connected Car Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Embedded solutions
1.4.3 Integrated solutions
1.4.4 Tethered solutions
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Connected Car Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Infotainment
1.5.3 Navigation
1.5.4 Telematics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Connected Car Market Size
2.2 Connected Car Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Connected Car Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Connected Car Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Connected Car Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Connected Car Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Connected Car Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Connected Car Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Connected Car Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Connected Car Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Car Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Connected Car Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Connected Car Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Alpine Electronics
12.1.1 Alpine Electronics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Connected Car Introduction
12.1.4 Alpine Electronics Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Alpine Electronics Recent Development
12.2 BMW
12.2.1 BMW Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Connected Car Introduction
12.2.4 BMW Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 BMW Recent Development
12.3 Delphi Automotive
12.3.1 Delphi Automotive Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Connected Car Introduction
12.3.4 Delphi Automotive Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development
12.4 Ford Motor
12.4.1 Ford Motor Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Connected Car Introduction
12.4.4 Ford Motor Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Ford Motor Recent Development
12.5 NXP Semiconductors
12.5.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Connected Car Introduction
12.5.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
12.6 Audi
12.6.1 Audi Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Connected Car Introduction
12.6.4 Audi Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Audi Recent Development
12.7 Bosch
12.7.1 Bosch Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Connected Car Introduction
12.7.4 Bosch Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Bosch Recent Development
12.8 Continental
12.8.1 Continental Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Connected Car Introduction
12.8.4 Continental Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Continental Recent Development
12.9 Google
12.9.1 Google Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Connected Car Introduction
12.9.4 Google Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Google Recent Development
12.10 Mercedes-Benz
12.10.1 Mercedes-Benz Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Connected Car Introduction
12.10.4 Mercedes-Benz Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Mercedes-Benz Recent Development
Continuous…
