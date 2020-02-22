Global Congestive Heart Failure Treatment market 2023: By Current Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Prominent Players, Target Audience Forecast

WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2025”.

Congestive Heart Failure Treatment market 2023

Congestive Heart Failure Treatment market: Congestive heart failure is a chronic and progressive condition that affects the pumping capacity of heart muscles and also referred as “heart failure”. Congestive heart failure can refer to the stage in which fluid builds up around the heart and causes it to pump inefficiently. Ventricles pump blood to your body’s organs and tissues, and the atria receive blood from your body as it circulates back from the rest of your body. Congestive heart failure develops when ventricles unable to pump sufficient volume of blood to the body. Eventually, blood and other fluids can back up inside your lungs, liver, abdomen, and lower body. There are two types of congestive heart failure, they are systolic heart failure and diastolic heart failure.

Market Dynamics: Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Market

Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across regions is one the major factors expected to drive the revenue growth of congestive heart failure treatment globally. Lifestyle related factors are expected to add to growing disease incidence of CVDs. In addition growing number of obese patients are expected to bolster the congestive heart failure treatment market. ast track approvals of drugs in developed countries will propel sales revenues for the companies. Huge treatment demand for congestive heart failure is expected to boost the treatment market developing. However, the availability of the generic drugs and lack of end stage pipeline drugs and therapies for congestive heart failure treatment is about to hinder the market.

Congestive Heart Failure Treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type, silage crop, formulation, application, and region

Key player’s profiles in the global Congestive Heart Failure Treatment market include:

AstraZeneca plc. (UK)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (U.S)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (UK)

Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S)

Mylan Inc. (U.S)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S)

Sanofi (France)

and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Canada)

In July 2015

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Novartis

Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) tablets

Market Scope: Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Market

Based on drug class, congestive heart failure treatment market is segmented as

Beta Blockers

ACE Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Diuretics

Inotropic Agents

Aldosterone Antagonist

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others

Based on route of administration, congestive heart failure treatment market is segmented as

Oral

Intravenous

Based on distribution channel, congestive heart failure treatment market is segmented as

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Key Features of the Report:

Congestive heart failure treatment market is expected to show significant growth in demand over the forecast period owing to rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases. Congestive heart failure is one of the most common medical conditions that is responsible for the death of people globally. According to WHO, around 6.5 million of people are diagnosed with congestive heart failure every year and around 2% of global population are hospitalized due to congestive heart failure. In July, 2015, Novartis launched novel combination drug Entresto (LCZ-696) a novel branded CHF drug. The prescription of mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs), such as spironolactone, due to their efficiency in heart failure treatment is expected to increase the Congestive heart failure (CHF) treatment markets during the forecast period. Many generic manufacturers foray into the congestive heart failure treatment market due to patent expirations of CHF innovators drugs. The presence generics expected to hinder the market revenue and may hamper the uptake of new and expected novel drugs.

Geographically congestive heart failure treatment market has been segmented into following regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and European markets are significantly having high growth potential for congestive heart failure treatment due to the increase in incidences of heart failures in these regions. According to American Heart Association, Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2017, congestive heart failure occupies 8.5% of heart diseases in US. merging markets like Asia Pacific and Latin America are set to witness significant growth in this industry due to change in demographics, healthcare reforms, healthcare expenditure, and an increase in treatment for congestive heart failure conditions.

