Global Configuration Management Database Software Tool Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Configuration Management Database Software Tool Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Configuration management database (CMDB) is a central repository of information related to all the components of an information system. Although IT departments for many years have used repositories similar to Configuration management database, the term Configuration management database comes from ITIL. In the context of ITIL, a Configuration management database represents the authorized configuration of the significant components of the IT environment. Configuration management database helps an organization to understand the relationships between these components and track their changes. Configuration management database allows in documentation about the IT inventory. Configuration management database allows IT operation to track and communicate the issues and track all the changes that are occurring in the IT environment. Configuration management database helps to track the asset life cycle and helps to report about expiring licenses of the products. Configuration management database helps to analyze the connections between assets and network devices. Configuration management database is operated in various environments like windows, Linux/open source, mainframes, UNIX, and others.

Demand for configuration management Database Software tools will remain strong as organizations seek to improve their software development processes to meet business demands for higher productivity and improved time to market in the face of ongoing IT budget constraints. Higher levels of integration and automation in application life-cycle management (ALM) tooling will be key to customer success. Regulatory compliance pressures coupled with drivers for process improvement (streamlining the software development process is key to shifting more of the IT budget to innovation) will continue to foster investment in software configuration and change management systems.

In 2018, the global Configuration Management Database Software Tool market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Configuration Management Database Software Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Configuration Management Database Software Tool development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines

Infor Global Solutions

Oracle

CA Technologies

Zoho

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Spiceworks

SolarWinds Worldwide

SysAid Technologies

Invgate SRL

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunications And IT

Retail And E-Commerce

Government And Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy And Utilities

Construction And Engineering

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Configuration Management Database Software Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Configuration Management Database Software Tool development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Configuration Management Database Software Tool are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

