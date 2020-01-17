Global Confectionery Mix Market Research, Size, Share, Overview, Future Trends, Scope, outlook, Key Players, Growth Drivers and Challenges 2019-2025

Summary:
Introduction
Global Confectionery Mix Market
Confectionery mix are a pre-fabricated mix of the major ingredient in the right proportion to reduce preparation time of the targeted confectionary and produce similar results over sub-sequent batches. The confectionery mixes are produced by collating ingredients required to actually produce a finished product with added preserving and enhancing agents. The advantage of reduction of preparation time is considered to be the major driver of the confectionery mix market owing to the increasing working-class populations, globally. The confectionery mix market is expected to witness a higher demand from the “free-from” segment. The Europe region is expected to dominate the confectionery mix market over the forecast period owing to its high per capita confectionery products consumption over the forecast period.
Segmentation on the basis of nature in the confectionery mix market is free-from and conventional. The free-form segment is expected to see comparatively high CAGR over the forecast period owing to its healthy ingredient usage during production over the conventional segment. The segments cover gluten-free, vegan, GMO-free and other critical labels trending over the market. The conventional segment is expected to dominate in terms of volume share in the global confectionery mix market owing to its lower price point and ease of production.
The global Confectionery Mix market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Confectionery Mix market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Confectionery Mix in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Confectionery Mix in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Confectionery Mix market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Confectionery Mix market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Zeelandia International
Swiss Bake Ingredients
IREKS
General Mills
The J.M.Smucker
Chelsea Milling
Dawn Food Products
ACH Food
Market size by Product
Muffins
Cookies
Pastries
Pretzels
Gelatins And Jellies
Creams And Filings
Bars
Candies
Others
Market size by End User
Retail
Commercial
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Confectionery Mix market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Confectionery Mix market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Confectionery Mix companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Confectionery Mix submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Confectionery Mix are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Confectionery Mix market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Confectionery Mix Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Confectionery Mix by Countries
6.1.1 North America Confectionery Mix Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Confectionery Mix Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Confectionery Mix by Product
6.3 North America Confectionery Mix by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Confectionery Mix by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Confectionery Mix Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Confectionery Mix Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Confectionery Mix by Product
7.3 Europe Confectionery Mix by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Confectionery Mix by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Confectionery Mix Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Confectionery Mix Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Confectionery Mix by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Confectionery Mix by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Confectionery Mix by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Confectionery Mix Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Confectionery Mix Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Confectionery Mix by Product
9.3 Central & South America Confectionery Mix by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Mix by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Mix Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Mix Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Mix by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Mix by End User
