Global Confectionery Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Confectionery Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Confectionery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Confectionery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Confectionery market status and forecast, categorizes the global Confectionery market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Mars
Mondelez International
Nestle
Meiji Holdings
Ferrero Group
Hershey Foods
Arcor
Perfetti Van Melle
Haribo
Lindt & Sprüngli
Barry Callebaut
Yildiz Holding
August Storck
General Mills
Orion Confectionery
Uniconf
Lotte Confectionery
Bourbon Corp
Crown Confectionery
Roshen Confectionery
Ferrara Candy
Orkla ASA
Raisio Plc
Morinaga & Co. Ltd
Cemoi
Jelly Belly
Cloetta
Ritter Sport
Petra Foods
Amul
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Sugar Type
Chocolate Type
Gum Type
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Festivals
Weddings
Other
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3181752-global-confectionery-market-research-report-2018
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global Confectionery Market Research Report 2018
1 Confectionery Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Confectionery
1.2 Confectionery Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Confectionery Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Confectionery Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Sugar Type
1.2.4 Chocolate Type
1.2.5 Gum Type
1.3 Global Confectionery Segment by Application
1.3.1 Confectionery Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Festivals
1.3.3 Weddings
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Confectionery Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Confectionery Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 South America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Middle East & Africa Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Confectionery (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Confectionery Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Confectionery Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…..
7 Global Confectionery Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Mars
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Confectionery Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Mars Confectionery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Mondelez International
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Confectionery Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Mondelez International Confectionery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Nestle
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Confectionery Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Nestle Confectionery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Meiji Holdings
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Confectionery Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Meiji Holdings Confectionery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Ferrero Group
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Confectionery Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Ferrero Group Confectionery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Hershey Foods
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Confectionery Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Hershey Foods Confectionery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Arcor
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Confectionery Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Arcor Confectionery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Perfetti Van Melle
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Confectionery Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Perfetti Van Melle Confectionery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Haribo
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Confectionery Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Haribo Confectionery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Lindt & Sprüngli
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Confectionery Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Lindt & Sprüngli Confectionery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Barry Callebaut
7.12 Yildiz Holding
7.13 August Storck
7.14 General Mills
7.15 Orion Confectionery
7.16 Uniconf
7.17 Lotte Confectionery
7.18 Bourbon Corp
7.19 Crown Confectionery
7.20 Roshen Confectionery
7.21 Ferrara Candy
7.22 Orkla ASA
7.23 Raisio Plc
7.24 Morinaga & Co. Ltd
7.25 Cemoi
7.26 Jelly Belly
7.27 Cloetta
7.28 Ritter Sport
7.29 Petra Foods
7.30 Amul
Continued….
Contact Us: [email protected]