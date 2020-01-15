Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market – Current and Upcoming Trends in 2017 – 2022

A new market study, titled “Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market Outlook 2017-2022” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Cone beam CT (CBCT) is a variant type of computed tomography (CT), and is used particularly in dental and extremity imaging. It differs from conventional CT in that it uses cone-shaped x-ray beam and two dimensional detectors instead of fan-shaped x-ray beam and one dimensional detectors. Cone-beam computed tomography systems (CBCT) are a variation of traditional computed tomography (CT) systems. The CBCT systems used by dental professionals rotate around the patient, capturing data using a cone-shaped X-ray beam. These data are used to reconstruct a three-dimensional (3D) image of the following regions of the patient’s anatomy: dental (teeth); oral and maxillofacial region (mouth, jaw, and neck); and ears, nose, and throat (“ENT”).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the cone beam computed tomography market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both volumes and revenue. The study includes drivers and restraints for the cone beam computed tomography market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cone beam computed tomography market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global cone beam computed tomography market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

The study provides a decisive view on the cone beam computed tomography market by segmenting the market based on applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022.

Key Applications

Dental Implant

Orthodontic

Endodontic & Periodontic

Dental Surgery

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Key Vendors

Planmeca OY

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Carestream Health

Cefla Group

QR s.r.l. (Newtom)

PreXion Corporation

Vatech Global

Varian Medical Systems

J. Morita Mfg. Corp.

Curve Beam

Kavo

Nanjing Perlove

Shenzhen Fussen

Hefei Meyer

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global cone beam computed tomography market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in the cone beam computed tomography market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

Table of Content

Part 1. Exclusive Summary

Part 2. Methodology

Part 3. Introduction

Part 4. Competitive Landscape

Part 5. Market Dynamics

Part 6. Segmentation by Application

Part 7. America

Part 8. Europe

Part 9. Asia-Pacific

Part 10. Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market Forecast

Part 11. Company Profiles

Part 12. Industry Activity

