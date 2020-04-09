Global Conductive Polymers Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Conductive Polymers market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Conductive Polymers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Conductive Polymers market status and forecast, categorizes the global Conductive Polymers market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Conductive polymers have a wide variety of applications in various industries, ranging from production of medicine, healthcare, renewable energy devices, such as photovoltaic cells, to manufacturing of display materials, chip packaging, sensors, plastic transistors, and ultra-capacitors. Conductive polymers are used in a wide range of electrical appliances such as energy devices, electronics, and actuators, and as an alternate to inorganic semiconductor counterpart.

The growth of the global conducting polymers market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for advancements in miniaturization of electronic components. Compact electronic devices are comparatively faster than larger devices as the signals in compact devices do not have to travel as far as in the larger devices. Lower costs, greater density, and higher speed are the additional benefits of miniaturization.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers in the market are 3M, RTP Company, Parker Hannifin, Sumitomo Chemical, etc. Major manufacturers are mainly concentrated in North America, Europe.

The North America region is the largest market for conducting polymers, which accounting for 42.26 % global volume market share in 2017. The North America conducting polymers market is largely driven by the increasing construction activities along with higher real disposable income of consumers. This is primarily due to the increased demand for electrostatic coatings on door panels and window panes, along with the sensors required in the building & construction industry. In addition, the high adoption rate of electroactive polymers in electronics, solar energy, healthcare and automotive industries in light of the immense potential of R&D infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada is expected to have a positive impact.

The global Conductive Polymers market is valued at 3900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 5290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3M

RTP Company

Parker Hannifin

Sumitomo Chemical

Premix OY

Heraeus Group

The Lubrizol Corporation

Covestro

Polyone Corporation

Celanese

Rieke Metals Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Sabic

DOW & Dupont

Kenner Material & System

Westlake Plastics Co.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Electrically Conducting Polymers

Thermally Conducting Polymers

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

ESD & EMI Protection

Antistatic Packaging & Electrostatic Coating

Actuators & Sensors

Batteries

Capacitors

Organic Solar Cells

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Conductive Polymers capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Conductive Polymers manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Conductive Polymers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Conductive Polymers Manufacturers

Conductive Polymers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Conductive Polymers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Conductive Polymers market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

