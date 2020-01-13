Global Conductive Carbon Black Market Research Report 2019 | Major Key Players – Cabot, Birla Carbon, Orion Engineered Carbons, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, AkzoNobel, Tokai Carbon, Ampacet, Phillips Carbon Black, Denka, Asbury Carbons

Summary:

A new market study, titled "Discover Global Conductive Carbon Black Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"

Introduction

Conductive carbon black is a type of specialty carbon black that is used in various applications. Its primary use is in the electrical components and appliances as conductive carbon black is used to enhance the electrical conductivity of materials. Due to this electrical conductivity, the mechanical properties and strength of the particular material are enhanced. There are five main properties of conductive carbon black namely low loading, surface area, electrical conductivity, particle size and color. All of these properties have led to widening use of conductive carbon black in various end-use industries.

The global conductive carbon black market is segregated into applications and regions. On account of applications, the global conductive carbon black market is sub-segmented into battery electrodes, paints and coatings, plastics, rubber and other applications. The main application of carbon black is in the arena of polymers so as to enhance their physical properties. With the aid of carbon black, the tensile strength of the polymers is increased, along with their durability and their resistance to abrasions, friction and corrosions. In addition, when carbon black is introduced in a polymer mix, it creates a conductive network.

Global Conductive Carbon Black market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Conductive Carbon Black.

This report researches the worldwide Conductive Carbon Black market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Conductive Carbon Black breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Conductive Carbon Black capacity, production, value, price and market share of Conductive Carbon Black in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cabot

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

AkzoNobel

Tokai Carbon

Ampacet

Phillips Carbon Black

Denka

Asbury Carbons

Conductive Carbon Black Breakdown Data by Type

Conductive-Grade

Fiber-Grade

Industrial-Grade

Conductive Carbon Black Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Manufacture

Automotive Industries

Others

Conductive Carbon Black Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Conductive Carbon Black Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

