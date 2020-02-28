Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Production, Revenue, Analysis, Leading Players and Forecast till 2025

An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by Market Research Hub highlighting the title “Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Concrete Surface Deactivators during 2019-2025. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Surface deactivators are applied to fresh concrete to chemically delay the set of the surface mortar. Unlike concrete set deactivators, they allow the rest of the concrete to cure normally, without affecting the setting rate or strength gain. Because surface deactivators work their magic by stopping the hydration process down to a controlled depth, the underlying concrete will harden properly while allowing easy removal of the surface paste later. When you are ready to expose the aggregate by hosing or high-pressure washing, the depth of aggregate reveal is more uniform with minimal pop-outs.

Among regions, Europe is estimated to dominate the global concrete surface retarders market in 2018, and this trend is projected to continue till 2025. The key factors attributed to this dominance include an increasing number of new residential construction activities, growing demand for green building structures, and supportive government initiatives in the region.

Global Concrete Surface Deactivators market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Concrete Surface Deactivators.

This report researches the worldwide Concrete Surface Deactivators market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Concrete Surface Deactivators breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sika

BASF

Cemex

GCP Applied Technologies

Fosroc

Mapei

The Euclid Chemical Company

W. R. Meadows

Parchem Construction Supplies

Russtech

Thermax

Larsen Building Products

Norsekem

Interstar Materials

Premiere Concrete Admixtures

Concrete Surface Deactivators Breakdown Data by Type

By Raw Material

Organic Agents

Inorganic Agents

By Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

Concrete Surface Deactivators Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Concrete Surface Deactivators Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Concrete Surface Deactivators Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Concrete Surface Deactivators Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Organic Agents

1.4.3 Inorganic Agents

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Production

2.1.1 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Concrete Surface Deactivators Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Concrete Surface Deactivators Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

To be [email protected]@

