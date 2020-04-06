In this report, the Global Concrete Cutting Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Concrete Cutting Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Concrete cutting is a process of controlled sawing, drilling and removal of concrete performed by skilled operators using special saws that use diamond impregnated blades.

The key players are Husqvarna, Hilti, Makita, Stihl, Cedima, Norton (Saint-Gobain), Texas Cutting and Coring, Dewalt, MK Diamond, Braun Maschinenfabrikxx, etc.

Concrete Cutting can be classified as Handheld-Cut-Off and Walk-Behind-Push. In 2018, Handheld-Cut-Off accounted for 81.97% of concrete cutting consumption in the United States. In the past several years, the United States sales volume of the Walk-Behind-Push will reach to around 64.05 K Units in 2025 from 48.59 K Units in 2019, with the CAGR of 4.71%.

With over 62.30% share in the Concrete Cutting market, Refurbishment was the largest application market in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2019 to 2025.

The average price of Concrete Cutting was gently lower year by year from 956 USD/Unit in 2014 to 981 USD/Unit in 2018. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to slowly decrease. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The global Concrete Cutting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Concrete Cutting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concrete Cutting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hilti

Husqvarna

Cedima

Tyrolit

CEDIMA

Braun Maschinenfabrik

Demco Technic AG

Team-D

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

Japan

Segment by Type

Handheld-Cut-Off

Walk-Behind-Push

In 2018, Handheld-Cut-Off accounted for a major share of 82% in the US Concrete Cutting market. And this product segment is poised to reach 248 M USD by 2025 from 198 M USD in 2018.

Segment by Application

Demolition

Refurbishment

In Concrete Cutting market, Refurbishment segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 131 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.93% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Concrete Cutting will be promising in the Refurbishment field in the next couple of years.

