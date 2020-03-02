Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Insights, Market Demand, Applications, Upcoming Trends, On-going Demand and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Concentrated solar power (also called concentrating solar power, concentrated solar thermal, and CSP) systems generate solar power by using mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight, or solar thermal energy, onto a small area.

Spain accounted for almost half of the world’s capacity, at 2,300 MW, making this country the world leader in CSP. United States follows with 1,740 MW. Interest is also notable in North Africa and the Middle East, as well as India and China.

The largest CSP projects in the world are the Ivanpah Solar Power Facility (392 MW) in the United States (which uses solar power tower technology), the Mojave Solar Project (354 MW) in the United States (which uses parabolic troughs).

The Concentrated Solar Power market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Concentrated Solar Power.

This report presents the worldwide Concentrated Solar Power market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BrightSource Energy

Abengoa

ACCIONA

ACS Group

ESolar

SENER Group

SolarReserve

Schott

Concentrated Solar Power Breakdown Data by Type

Parabolic Trough Collector

Solar Tower

Others

Concentrated Solar Power Breakdown Data by Application

Generate Electricity

Industrial Heating

Others

Concentrated Solar Power Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Concentrated Solar Power Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Concentrated Solar Power Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Parabolic Trough Collector

1.4.3 Solar Tower

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Generate Electricity

1.5.3 Industrial Heating

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Size

2.1.1 Global Concentrated Solar Power Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Concentrated Solar Power Production 2014-2025

2.2 Concentrated Solar Power Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Concentrated Solar Power Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Concentrated Solar Power Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Concentrated Solar Power Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Concentrated Solar Power Market

2.4 Key Trends for Concentrated Solar Power Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Concentrated Solar Power Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Concentrated Solar Power Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Concentrated Solar Power Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Concentrated Solar Power Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Concentrated Solar Power Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Concentrated Solar Power Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Concentrated Solar Power Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information………@@@

