Global Concentrated Solar Power Market – Competitive Insights, Influencing Factors, Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2025)

Global concentrated solar power market has been witnessing growth, owing to increasing mining and industrial activities. Also, the increasing number of industries globally is also a reason for the positive growth of concentrated solar power market. Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) systems are used to generate solar power by concentrating a large amount of sunlight in a small portion. This solar power is used to generate electricity.

Market Overview:

A parabolic trough is a system that has a parabolically curved reflector that concentrates the sunlight on the receiver pipe, which is a meter above the surface. The temperature of the fluid in the pipe is then raised and the heat is used to generate electricity in a steam generator. Linear Fresnel reflector is similar to the parabolic trough, with the difference being the reflectors are not curved. The power tower is used to focus the sunlight onto the receiver, which is situated on top of the tower. A dish Stirling consists of a curved focus concentrator in the shape of a dish that is mounted on a two-axis tracking system.

Based on type, the concentrated solar power (CSP) market has been divided into the parabolic trough, linear Fresnel reflector, solar power tower, and dish Stirling. These types are differentiated based on the placing of the panels.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for concentrated solar power market.

Market segmentation:

By Type:

Parabolic Trough

Linear Fresnel Reflector

Solar Power Tower

Dish Stirling

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Major companies operating in the market:

Abengoa Solar S.A

NextEra Energy Resources LLC

SCHOTT Solar AG

Solar Millennium AG

SolarReserve LLC

BrightSource Energy Inc

eSolar Inc

SkyFuel Inc

Areva Solar

