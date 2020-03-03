Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2018 to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

CSP even though is an old technology has not seen any big advancements in terms of innovation. Scalability and Complex operations have always restrained the adoption of this system, these factors have redirected the investments to PV systems which can be employed anywhere. But high cost and need for around the clock solar power is helping CSP technology grow at a fast pace. Many large power corporations are expected to make heavy investments so as to meet the increasing demand for CSP market. Solar power being one of the primary renewable source CSP industry is expected to see massive increase in demand in future.

The worldwide market for Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BrightSource Energy

Solar Millennium AG

Abengoa

Areva

Siemens

Acciona Energy

ESolar

SolarReserve

Schott

Wilson Solarpower

Cool Earth

Novatec

Lointek

NextEra Energy Resources

Shams Power

ZED Solar

Absolicon

Rioglass Solar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Trench Concentrating Solar Power Systems

Tower-type Solar Power Tower Systems

Dish Concentrating Solar Power Systems

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Generate Electricity

Industrial Heating

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Trench Concentrating Solar Power Systems

1.2.2 Tower-type Solar Power Tower Systems

1.2.3 Dish Concentrating Solar Power Systems

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Generate Electricity

1.3.2 Industrial Heating

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force



