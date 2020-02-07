GLOBAL COMPRESSOR MARKET 2019-2023: KNOW ABOUT INDUSTRY PEERS, THEIR STRATEGIC, GROWTH FACTORS

Compressor Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Compressor Market Summary:

Report on Compressor Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Compressor Market Overview:

Power generation, oil & gas, and manufacturing sector are the biggest consumers of the compressors. The gas is increasingly replacing the oil and coal as an energy source in transportation as well as power generation sector. In order to fulfill the growing gas demand, the large investments to build the gas pipeline network are expected across the globe. The compressors are an integral part of gas transportation infrastructure. Hence, growing gas pipeline network is expected to be one of the most significant drivers for the compressor market during the forecast period. Apart from that, the emerging countries, such as India, Vietnam, and Malaysia are encouraging the foreign investments in the manufacturing through government programs, which, in turn, is expected to drive the manufacturing sector, in turn supporting the demand for compressors during the forecast period.

Global Compressor Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Atlas Copco, General Electric Company, Ingersoll Rand PLC, Siemens AG, Sulzer AG, Wuzi Compressor Co ltd, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Ariel Corporation, Bauer Compressors Inc, Ebara Corporation, Gardner Denver, WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Corporation

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa

Available Customization of the Report:

Points Covered in TOC of Global Compressor Market

1. Executive Summary 2. Research Methodology 2.1 Scope of the Report 2.2 Market Definition 2.3 Study Assumptions 2.4 Study Deliverables 2.5 Research Phases 3. Market Overview 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023 3.3 Recent Trends and Developments 3.4 Government Policies and Regulations 4. Market Dynamics 4.1 Drivers 4.2 Restraints 4.3 Opportunities 5. Value Chain Analysis 6. Industry Attractiveness – Porterâs Five Forces Analysis 6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers 6.3 Threat of New Entrants 6.4 Threat of Substitutes 6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 7. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023) 7.1 By End User 7.1.1 Oil & Gas 7.1.2 Power Sector 7.1.3 Manufacturing 7.1.4 Food & Beverages 7.1.5 Others 7.2 By Type 7.2.1 Rotary Compressor 7.2.2 Reciprocating Compressor 7.2.3 Centrifugal Compressor8. Regional Market Analysis (Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023) 8.1 North America 8.1.1 United States 8.1.2 Canada 8.1.3 Mexico 8.2 Asia-Pacific 8.2.1 China 8.2.2 Japan 8.2.3 India 8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific 8.3 Europe 8.3.1 Germany 8.3.2 France 8.3.3 United Kingdom 8.3.4 Spain 8.3.5 Rest of Europe 8.4 Middle East 8.4.1 Saudi Arabia 8.4.2 United Arab Emirates 8.4.3 Kuwait 8.4.4 Rest of Middle East 8.5 Africa 8.5.1 South Africa 8.5.2 Egypt 8.5.3 Nigeria 8.5.4 Rest of Africa 8.6 South America 8.6.1 Brazil 8.6.2 Argentina 8.6.3 Rest of South America9. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Products & Services, Financials**, Recent Developments, and Analyst View) 9.1 Atlas Copco 9.2 General Electric Company 9.3 Ingersoll Rand PLC 9.4 Siemens AG 9.5 Sulzer AG 9.6 Wuzi Compressor Co ltd 9.7 Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH 9.8 Ariel Corporation 9.9 Bauer Compressors Inc 9.10 Ebara Corporation 9.11 Gardner Denver 9.12 WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Corporation 10. Competitive Landscape 10.1 Mergers and Acquisitions 10.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements 10.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players 11. Appendix 11.1 Contact Us 11.2 Disclaimer *List not Exhaustive **Subject to availability to public domain

To conclude, Compressor report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

