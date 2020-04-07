In this report, the Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Elastic stockings are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Elastic stockings can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing elastic stockings even if they have not recently undergone scleratherapy treatment for varicose veins.

The global sales of elastic stockings are estimated from 24937 K Pairs in 2011 to 34077 K Pairs in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 6%. In 2016, the global elastic stockings sale market was led by USA, Europe, China and Japan, and USA and Europe are the most important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers distributed around the world and the major manufacturers’ activities of elastic stockings are Medtronic (Covidien), Sigvaris, BSN Medical, Medi, Juzo etc. The top five companies holding 60% sales share in 2016.

Covered Yarn, spandex and nylon are the main raw materials for the production of elastic stockings. Most of companies purchase materials from the market. With the development of elastic stockings, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the elastic stockings industry in some extent.

Elastic stockings can be classified into two types: gradient socks and anti-embolism socks. Gradient socks are more often prescribed to the ambulatory patient, or those who are walking, accounting for about 76% of the total sale amount in 2016.

People with venous disorders, such as edema, phlebitis and varicose veins is the main consumer of elastic stockings. Among them, ambulatory patients who have long periods of sitting and standing, such as nurses, traveler, and teachers are largest consumer of stretch socks, with the market share of 63.02% in 2016.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and with the economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to their status of physical health, especially in rural places that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of elastic stockings will increase and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve.

