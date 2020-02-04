Global Composite Packaging 2019 Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Composite Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, the food and beverage industry accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market.

In 2015, the Americas led the market by accounting for the maximum market share. However, it has been noted that the APAC region will witness the highest growth during the next four years. The market will witness a decline in the Americas as the packaging manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing facilities to countries such as India and China to reduce operational costs and maximize profits.

The worldwide market for Composite Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amcor

Crown Holdings

DS Smith

Mondi

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco

Universal Packaging

Najmi Industries

Sealed Air

SOTA Packaging

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Aluminum Foil Composite

Aluminum-Plastic Composite

Kraft Paper Aluminum Foil Composite

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food And Beverage Industry

Industrial Goods Industry

Healthcare Industry

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Composite Packaging Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Aluminum Foil Composite

1.2.2 Aluminum-Plastic Composite

1.2.3 Kraft Paper Aluminum Foil Composite

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food And Beverage Industry

1.3.2 Industrial Goods Industry

1.3.3 Healthcare Industry

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amcor

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Composite Packaging Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Amcor Composite Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Crown Holdings

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Composite Packaging Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Crown Holdings Composite Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 DS Smith

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Composite Packaging Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 DS Smith Composite Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Mondi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Composite Packaging Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Mondi Composite Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Smurfit Kappa

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Composite Packaging Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Smurfit Kappa Composite Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Sonoco

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Composite Packaging Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sonoco Composite Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Universal Packaging

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Composite Packaging Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Universal Packaging Composite Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

