Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast upto 2025

Wind turbine composite materials refer to the composite materials used for making wind turbines. Composite materials are the materials that are made of two or more materials with different chemical and physical properties. These materials when combined produce a different material with properties different from the individual materials. Composites are made using various fibers such as carbon and glass fibers. The different resins such as epoxy, polyester, polyurethane and vinyl ester are used in making these composites.

Among the various types of wind turbine composite materials, fiber composite materials held the largest share in the global market in 2017.

Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Composite Materials in the Wind Energy.

This report researches the worldwide Composite Materials in the Wind Energy market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Composite Materials in the Wind Energy capacity, production, value, price and market share of Composite Materials in the Wind Energy in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cytec Solvay

Toray Industries

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Hexcel

Teijin

TPI

Molded Fiber Glass

Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Breakdown Data by Type

Fiber

Resin

Others

Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Breakdown Data by Application

Wind Blade

Nacelle

Others

Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Composite Materials in the Wind Energy manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fiber

1.4.3 Resin

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Wind Blade

1.5.3 Nacelle

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Production

2.1.1 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…………………………………….

……………………………………

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Revenue by Type

6.3 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Cytec Solvay

8.1.1 Cytec Solvay Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite Materials in the Wind Energy

8.1.4 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Toray Industries

8.2.1 Toray Industries Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite Materials in the Wind Energy

8.2.4 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate

8.3.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite Materials in the Wind Energy

8.3.4 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Hexcel

8.4.1 Hexcel Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite Materials in the Wind Energy

8.4.4 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Teijin

8.5.1 Teijin Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite Materials in the Wind Energy

8.5.4 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 TPI

8.6.1 TPI Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite Materials in the Wind Energy

8.6.4 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Molded Fiber Glass

8.7.1 Molded Fiber Glass Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite Materials in the Wind Energy

8.7.4 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

