Global Composite Insulators Competition Situation 2019

Composite Insulators are special insulation controls, which include “core” and “housing”. The core is usually made of resin-impregnated glass fibers. The housing can be manufactured from a variety of materials including elastomers, resins, or fluorocarbons. Compared with ceramic insulators and glass insulators, composite insulators are less costly, lighter in weight, and have excellent hydrophobic capability.

The Composite Insulators industry concentration is scattered; there are about 29 mainly manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from China and Europe.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to focus on economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. In recent years, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdeveloped regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Composite Insulators will increase.

The global Composite Insulators market is valued at 2050 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Composite Insulators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Composite Insulators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SEVES

Lapp Insulators

Pfisterer

INAEL Elactrical

Gruppo Bonomi

ABB

Saver Group

MR

FCI

SIEMENS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Suspension

Line post

Braced line post

Horizontal vee

Pivoting braced post

Insulated cross-arm

The segment applications including

Low Voltage Line

High Voltage Line

Power plants, substations

Segment by Application

Low Voltage Line

High Voltage Line

Power plants, substations

