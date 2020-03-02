Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Insights, Industry Status, Market Share, Growth, Outlook, Overview and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled Global Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

This report focuses on Frac Plugs. Frac Plugs is a device used to isolate zones in wells during plug-and-perf operations.

The global frac plugs market was 283.62 million USD in 2017, it is forecast to reach 432.34 million USD in 2023.The global sales of Frac Plugs in 2017 have been over 160.6 K Units; The major consumption regions are North America, Mideast & Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America. North America is the largest consumption region which accounting for about 54% market share in terms of value in 2017.

In the future, the growing safety awareness will play an important role in the development of the Frac Plugs. In the future, if any company wants to enter into the industry, the new type of product will be an important feature. We forecast that the global Frac Plugs market will average grow at of 6.4 % from 2018 to 2023 in terms of value.

The Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market was valued at 320 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 470 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls.

This report presents the worldwide Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

BHGE

Downhole Technology

Innovex

ForumEnergyTechnologies

NOV

MagnumOilTools

Weatherford

Rubicon Oilfield International

Sinopec

CNPC

PeakCompletion

SPT Energy

Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Breakdown Data by Type

Composite Plugs

Dissolvable Plugs

Cast Iron Plugs

Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Breakdown Data by Application

Vertical Wells

Horizontal Wells

Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Composite Frac Plugs and Frac Balls Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

